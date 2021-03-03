Eight S. Idaho boys basketball teams head to state championships

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight teams from the Magic and Wood River valleys will contend for a state championship. Like the girls tournament, the 1A boys teams begin on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY’S FIRST ROUND GAMES

1A DI

Oakley (19-3) vs. Lakeside (14-4): The No. 2 Hornets look to take down the No. 5 Knights at Vallivue High School, starting at 12 p.m.

1A DII

Carey (12-5) vs. Garden Valley (21-1): The No. 7 Panthers have a tough draw, trying to knock off the No. 1 Wolverines at Caldwell High School at 12 p.m.

Dietrich (18-5) vs. North Gem (21-2): The fifth-ranked Blue Devils have beaten the second-ranked Cowboys before, let’s see if they can do it again. They also play at Caldwell at 5 p.m.

Richfield (14-11) vs. Timberline (12-9) Then in the nightcap, Richfield looks to keep this Cinderella campaign. The Tigers come in at 12th in the latest poll, while the Spartans sit at 11th. You can catch the action at Caldwell, with a tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

THURSDAY’S FIRST ROUND GAMES

2A

Wendell (16-7) vs. New Plymouth (17-8): Wendell is back at the state tournament for the first time since 2016. In the latest standings, the Trojans are sitting in eighth, while the Pilgrims are ninth. The Trojans actually beat the Pilgrims, 69-64 in December during the lone meeting of the regular season. The two go to battle at Eagle High School at 7 p.m.

3A

Kimberly (12-10) vs. Marsh Valley (19-5): Kimberly is our lone local representative, they battle Marsh Valley at 12 p.m. The 11th ranked Bulldogs don’t come in with a strong of a record as they did last year, but feel like they can contend with the third-ranked Eagles at Columbia High School.

4A

Twin Falls (15-12) vs. Preston (17-7) The 11th-ranked Bruins hope to play the upset card against the fourth-ranked Indians. They played each other twice during the regular season. Preston won the first meeting, 64-56 and the second one, 63-52. The pair go to battle Thursday at 12 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School.

Jerome (20-2) vs. Middleton (20-4) The Tigers are making their first trip to state since the 2016-17 season. This game takes place at 7 p.m. MaxPreps has Jerome as the No. 1 team, with Middleton sitting in second. The 4A tournament is at Rocky Mountain High School. This game takes place at 7 p.m.

