Advertisement

Gun store planning opening in Twin Falls

“I’m hoping that people really see that we are a friendly place to be.”
By Jake Brasil
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls will soon be home to a new gun shop.

Quick Response Firearms is filling a spot in the Five Points Shopping Center. It will be selling guns of many types as well as various firearm accessories and ammunition.

The business is not entirely new to the area, Quick Response Firearm started in 2015 and was run out of the owner’s garage, but now with a storefront, it will be better equipped to handle the high demand for firearms in the area.

“I’m hoping that people really see that we are a friendly place to be,” said owner Daniel Corsini. “We are a little family ran place, and like I said, I’m a veteran in the field of law enforcement and military, so I do have experience here, so in between the experience and the positive environment that people want to stick around.”

Opening March 16th here in Twin Falls, ID. Come check us out!! 176 Blue Lakes Blvd N Contact us with any questions.

Posted by Quick Response Firearms on Friday, February 26, 2021

They will be officially open on March 16 at 176 Blue Lakes Blvd North. As KMVT has previously reported the supply chain for guns and ammo has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, something this new gun shop is also experiencing, although they do plan on having a healthy supply when they open.

The city of Twin Falls will soon be home to a new gun shop.
The city of Twin Falls will soon be home to a new gun shop.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Washington Street Pawn's gun sales went up 100% in 2020.
Gun shops struggling to keep up with increased firearm demand

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified...
Idaho parents sent to prison after infant severely injured

Latest News

Academic All-Star — Jeremy Case
Academic All-Star — Jeremy Case
Idaho’s suicide rate hit a record high in 2020, after dropping down significantly in 2019 from...
Idaho’s suicide rate up during COVID, after significant drop in 2019
The Twin Falls fire marshal wants to make sure everyone in motor homes stay safe by taking...
After recent RV fire, Twin Falls Fire shares safety reminders
As previously reported by KMVT, a petition citing 15 reasons why Hagerman City Mayor Alan Jay...
March ballot item seeks to recall Hagerman mayor