Gun store planning opening in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls will soon be home to a new gun shop.

Quick Response Firearms is filling a spot in the Five Points Shopping Center. It will be selling guns of many types as well as various firearm accessories and ammunition.

The business is not entirely new to the area, Quick Response Firearm started in 2015 and was run out of the owner’s garage, but now with a storefront, it will be better equipped to handle the high demand for firearms in the area.

“I’m hoping that people really see that we are a friendly place to be,” said owner Daniel Corsini. “We are a little family ran place, and like I said, I’m a veteran in the field of law enforcement and military, so I do have experience here, so in between the experience and the positive environment that people want to stick around.”

Opening March 16th here in Twin Falls, ID. Come check us out!! 176 Blue Lakes Blvd N Contact us with any questions. Posted by Quick Response Firearms on Friday, February 26, 2021

They will be officially open on March 16 at 176 Blue Lakes Blvd North. As KMVT has previously reported the supply chain for guns and ammo has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, something this new gun shop is also experiencing, although they do plan on having a healthy supply when they open.

The city of Twin Falls will soon be home to a new gun shop. (KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.