Hansen mayor explains city’s preparedness for growth

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A multimillion-dollar investment moving into Hansen has some people wondering if the city’s current infrastructure can handle it. KMVT is putting your first to explain if the city is ready for this kind of growth and how Hansen residents are reacting to it.

As KMVT reported, cosmetic manufacturer, Artisan Labs is investing $3-million and is bringing 50 plus jobs to Hansen with a new facility.

KMVT spoke with Thomas Sanders, owner of T and T Cafe. He says discussions concerning the new development have mostly been constructive.

“At this point, I’m thinking it’s all positive,” Sanders said. “Everybody has said the area needs more activity.”

Hansen Mayor Joseph Ratto said the city is fully prepared to handle this large project. When it comes to water and sewer capabilities, the city is adequately equipped, and the new addition will have a minimal impact on the usage of water and the strain put on the sewer plant.

“Right now, it is going to take less than 1% of the water that is on the ground, not counting what we pump,” Ratto said.

The mayor explains another benefit of this project is it will help clean up a part of town that has been struggling for decades on Highway 30.

“The weeds will be gone, and it will be a clean nice-looking building,” Ratto said. “There will also be local employment.”

The city also said the reaction from residents has been mostly positive.

“It will be the biggest water user in town,” Ratto said. “It is not anything huge by any means.”

KMVT will continue to follow this story as it develops and as Artisan Labs begins its construction.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.