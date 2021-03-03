Hoebelheinrich, Anita Marie

RUPERT—Anita Marie Hoebelheinrich, a 90-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family and her beloved Scottie, C.J.

She was born October 11, 1930, at home in Constance, Nebraska, to parents, Irma Marie (Willenbring) Schieffer and Joe Wendell Schieffer. She was the oldest of 11 siblings all of whom were raised on a farm in Crofton, Nebraska. Growing up in Nebraska at that time meant milking cows, growing corn and attending a one-room school house on a horse-pulled sled to school in the winter. After high school, Anita lived with her grandparents and studied to be a school teacher. She was teaching when she met Martin L. Hoebelheinrich from Fordyce, Nebraska. They married on June 3, 1952.

Anita and Martin started their family in Nebraska with the birth of Randy and Nancy, and took the opportunity to move to Idaho where Martin (a United States Army veteran) drew a homestead of a quarter section of the Idaho desert north of Rupert. Anita was actively involved in the clearing of sagebrush, picking rocks, raising cattle and building out the farm over the years as three more children arrived: Kristi, Terry and Julie. She was a leader in 4-H activities for her children and others on the Northside. She and Martin often joined and hosted pinochle parties with fellow Homesteaders.

In 1967-68, they grew potatoes on a leased half section of desert entry land 30 miles west of the homestead near Owinza. In 1969, they rented a 480-acre farm south of Burley. In both cases they continued to farm the original homestead. In 1970, Anita and Martin sold the Minidoka County farm and moved to a farm south of Burley. The family remained active in Minidoka County while growing potatoes, beans and grain on the Burley farm. After Martin became too seriously ill to farm, Anita took care of Martin at home until shortly before he died in 1981. Anita subsequently managed the farm until 1989 when she sold it and moved to Rupert.

Anita went back to teaching when her youngest daughter started kindergarten and worked at St. Nicholas School in Rupert, first as a 2nd grade teacher, then as a 4th grade teacher. Known by her students as “Mrs. H,” Anita’s passion was teaching children and adults how to read and write. She was beloved for teaching Idaho history which often included making a kid-sized teepee. Many of her students will remember the annual class trip to Boise for a visit to the Idaho Historical Museum, the Idaho Art Museum, the State Capital, a picnic at Ann Morrison Park and then a dinner break at the Oxbow Inn in Bliss complete with a hamburger and milkshake. It was the highlight of 4th grade!

Anita also taught in the public school system for 16 years – primarily at Paul Elementary and Big Valley Elementary Schools. She went back to Idaho State University to earn her bachelor’s degree at age 55, and earned her master’s degree at age 60 from Boise State University. She retired in 2001 but continued tutoring children in math and reading both at St. Nicholas and privately until 2019. The year she “retired” from tutoring, she was working with 22 children either at her home or at St. Nicholas. She loved to teach and worked to instill in her students a sense of self-discipline, responsibility, pride and respect in themselves and in their fellow students.

Anita was also very involved with the St. Nicholas parish through the Altar Society, the Catholic Women Group, the Parish Council, and various fund-raising events for the church over the years. She was a founding member of the St. Nicholas Catholic School Endowment serving on the executive committee throughout its history, only resigning in December of 2020. She believed in giving to others and supporting women’s professional growth; so, she was very active in Beginning Experience (a peer-led grief resolution organization for separated, divorced and widowed persons and children of those losses), Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.), which awards scholarships, grants, and loans to women working towards advancing their education, and the local chapter of Business and Professional Women (BPW) serving as Idaho president in 1976. Some of her other activities included supporting local food banks, volunteering at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce Information Center, and driving patients living with cancer to their chemotherapy treatments in Twin Falls.

Anita was an avid gardener and grower of flowers. She was known for her apple butter (especially by her grandchildren!) and her pies, especially her lemon meringue and apple pie. Her embroidered pillow cases, baby quilts and bed quilts were prized possessions of many newly wedded couples, new families and her own children.

Traveling was another passion of Anita’s. She and Martin traveled to Europe with friends and after her retirement from teaching, she traveled to Ireland, Greece, and twice to Italy. She frequently visited her children in Santa Fe, Seattle, San Francisco and Boston, and her siblings at their semi-annual family reunions.

Anita is survived by four of her children, Randy Hoebelheinrich (Christina) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Nancy Hoebelheinrich (Jerry) of San Mateo, Calif., Terry Hoebelheinrich (Cindy) of Eagle and Julie Hoebelheinrich (Mary Jane) of Medford, Mass.; a son-in-law, Patrick Wickstrom of Issaquah, Wash.; two grandchildren, Addie and Nico; and her siblings, Janice Walz (Duke), Mardel Geritz, Laurie Johnson, Rod Schieffer, Larry Schieffer (Carol), Chuck Schieffer (Deanna) and Carlyn Campbell (Pat). She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; her daughter, Kristi; her brothers, Lonnie Schieffer and Richard Schieffer; and her sister, Jo Clare Peterman.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 6 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F St., in Rupert, with the Rev. Father Francisco Godinez as celebrant. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.

For those unable to attend the funeral Mass in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

To continue helping to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be practiced.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the St. Nicholas School Endowment Foundation, P.O. Box 652, Rupert, ID 83350 in memory of Anita.