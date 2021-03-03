Advertisement

Idaho House OKs legislation to defund abortion providers

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 55-14 to send to the Senate the bill supporters say would stop some women from obtaining abortions. It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law.

Opponents say it would stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood.

Some lawmakers opposed the legislation because it didn’t outright ban all abortions.

