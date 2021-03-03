March ballot item seeks to recall Hagerman mayor

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As previously reported by KMVT, a petition citing 15 reasons why Hagerman City Mayor Alan Jay should be recalled was presented to the Gooding County Clerks office in October.

Among those reasons cited were “refuses to enforce Hagerman city codes” and “misappropriation of funds.”

In Jay’s justification for not being recalled, he cited these allegations as “purely speculative,” “misleading” and “easily proven false.”

For Jay to be recalled, not only does a majority of votes have to be in favor of the recall, but the number of votes cast in favor of the recall must be greater than or equal to the number of votes Jay received when he was elected.

Jay received 162 total votes when elected in 2019.

The election will be held on Tuesday, March 9. For more information on the recall election, view the sample ballot.

