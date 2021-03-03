Advertisement

More eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March in Idaho

The department said about 47% of those aged 65 and up have received the vaccine
Starting in mid-March, more people in Idaho will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting in mid-March, more people in Idaho will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said starting March 15, the vaccine will be available to Group 2.3, which includes food and agriculture workers, the Idaho National Guard, utility workers, as well as public transit workers.

The announcement came Tuesday as the department said about 47% of those aged 65 and up have been vaccinated.

“Since the situation varies from each public health district ... a public health district can decide to move closer Group 2.3 if their situation warrants it,” said the department’s Director Dave Jeppesen.

The department is targeting the move to Group 3, the last group before the general public is free to get the vaccine, to happen in early April.

READ: Idaho Vaccine Distribution Timeline

