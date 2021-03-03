Nichol Olmsted, Wanda Revo

RUPERT—Wanda Olmsted died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her daughter, Norma Anderson’s, home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was 89 years old.

Wanda was born January 27, 1932, to Dallas Wayne Nichol and Amy Irene Severson Nichol, in Murray, Utah. She married Emmett LeRoy Olmsted on July 21, 1952, in Elko, Nevada.

Wanda and Emmett both actively participated as members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, where Wanda served as Secretary and Treasurer. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in different callings; her favorite being with the children in Primary.

Wanda genuinely loved other people; she made friends no matter where she went. She had a love of travel and visited all 50 states. Her favorite places to travel were the places she went to see her family. She traveled many hours night and day to attend her children’s, grandchildren’s, great-grandchildren’s, and nieces and nephews’ events. These included birthday parties, band and choir concerts, weddings, funerals, graduations, reunions, ball games of every kind, dance recitals; if there was an event or party, she would be there if it were possible. To know Wanda was to love her; she was a friend to anyone and everyone. Wanda was known for her many talents in cooking, cake decorating, dancing, bowling, knitting, and card playing. She crocheted blankets, washcloths, gloves, scarves, and hats which she donated to her church and community. She has always been known for her stubbornness and doing things her own way, and she is loved for it. She has now got her dancing shoes, and she is having one heck of a party with all of her loved ones. Her zest for life and laughing her way through it will live on through her posterity. She had a full life as a daughter, niece, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She is survived by her two sisters, Irene Munson (Ivin), and RaNae Fausett (Cliff); and her children, Wyoma Altamirano, Robert Pace (Nancy), Norma Lee Anderson (Steven), and Wayne LeRoy Olmsted (Laurel); 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Amy Irene Severson Nichol when Wanda was only four; her stepmother, Leith Austin; and her father, Dallas Wayne Nichol; one daughter, Vickie Lee Thomason; her husband, Emmett LeRoy Olmsted; five brothers and two sisters: an infant sister, Grant Nichol, Merlin Nichol (Bonnie), Dawn Spencer (Dave), Jack Nichol (JoAnn), Larry Nichol (Sandy), and Jay Nichol (Susan).

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert 3rd Ward, located at 526 F Street in Rupert. Burial will take place following the service in the Rupert Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Friday March 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church.

A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Wanda was cared for by Alliance Home Health and Hospice in her daughter’s home in Idaho Falls.