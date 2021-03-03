Proposal to help salmon return to the Snake River would remove 4 dams in Oregon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Scientists and lawmakers want salmon to return to the Snake River and have proposed a plan to make it happen.

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson unveiled the proposal that would breach and remove four dams along the lower Snake River in Oregon.

The removal of the four dams would increase the survival rate of salmon and steelhead trout would allow the fish to return to central Idaho.

Idaho’s salmon and steelhead were listed as endangered in 1991 with numbers of the fish returning each year getting lower.

