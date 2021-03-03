Advertisement

Proposal to help salmon return to the Snake River would remove 4 dams in Oregon

Idaho’s salmon and steelhead were listed as endangered in 1991
The removal of four dams in Oregon would increase the survival rate of salmon and steelhead...
The removal of four dams in Oregon would increase the survival rate of salmon and steelhead trout and would allow the fish to return to central Idaho.(Ted S. Warren/AP)
By Max Mueller
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Scientists and lawmakers want salmon to return to the Snake River and have proposed a plan to make it happen.

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson unveiled the proposal that would breach and remove four dams along the lower Snake River in Oregon.

The removal of the four dams would increase the survival rate of salmon and steelhead trout would allow the fish to return to central Idaho.

Idaho’s salmon and steelhead were listed as endangered in 1991 with numbers of the fish returning each year getting lower.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified...
Idaho parents sent to prison after infant severely injured

Latest News

A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
Twin Falls public library will keep all books by Dr. Seuss on shelves
When you first step into Gemstone Climbing Center, it’s immediately clear it’s a gym unlike any...
Behind the Business: Twin Falls gym offers mental and physical wellness in an inclusive space
The latest FBI data does not indicate a rise in the overall crime rate. In fact, crime has...
Twin Falls County: Crime down overall, but traffic and road violations on the rise
In Idaho, A New Beginning Adoption Agency offers three different types of adoptions: infant...
Adoptions down during the pandemic