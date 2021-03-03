Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Thanks to high pressure, we are going to have very nice weather today, tomorrow, and Friday, as we are going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy today in the northern part of the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy today in most other locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy in all locations on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front works its way through our area. Sunday is then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures this weekend are also going to continue to be above average for this time of year this as highs on both Saturday and Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Monday as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Tuesday as this storm system leaves our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy in locations north of I-84, and a little breezy in locations south of I-84. Mild. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to East 10-25 mph; South of I-84: ESE to SSE 5-20 mph. High: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 45

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Diminishing wind throughout the night in locations north of I-84. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to East 5-20 mph; South of I-84: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: NE to North 5-10 mph. Low: 23

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, MARCH 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Mild. Winds: North of I-84: ESE to West 5-15 mph; South of I-84: West to SW 5-15 mph. High: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Mild. Winds: West to WNW 5-10 mph. High: 47

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Winds: North of I-84: Variable to ENE 5-15 mph; South of I-84: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW to ENE 5-10 mph. Low: 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and mild. High: 61 Low: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 47 Low: 28

SATURDAY, MARCH 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and a little cooler. High: 57 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Mild. High: 45 Low: 24

SUNDAY, MARCH 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. High: 55 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 42 Low: 25

MONDAY, MARCH 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. High: 52 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. High: 41 Low: 24

TUESDAY, MARCH 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Chilly. High: 39

