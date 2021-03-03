Study: Idaho makes top 10 states for retirement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent study compiled the best states for retirees to make their new home, and Idaho was near the top of the list.

RetirementLiving surveyed their readers and found the best and worst states for retirement in 2021 and Idaho came in at number seven. The study looked at three major data points, affordability, quality of life and healthcare.

Idaho landed about in the middle of the road nationwide for affordability and healthcare with the median income at just under $56,000 a year and some rural areas having less access to medical facilities. Where Idaho shined was the quality of life which looked at the percent of the population 65 and older and the percentage of people living in poverty, which was only 11.2 percent. Another factor was Idaho’s great outdoors.

“Concrete jungles are not an easy place to relax,” said Jeff Smith a content manager for RetirementLiving. “So having those parks where you can step out of the house and have one down the street where you can take a quick walk on is a favorable characteristic for someone looking for a place to retire.”

The biggest downside from those who took the survey was complaints about population growth with Idaho currently being the fastest-growing state in the nation.

