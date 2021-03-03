Advertisement

Tolman, Alden Samuel

February 24, 2021, age 18
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLEY—Alden Samuel Tolman was born November 30, 2002, and returned to his Heavenly Father on February 24, 2021.

Alden was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to his parents, Autumn and Shannon Tolman on November 21, 2015, in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

He was a senior at Burley High School and was known as “Bubba” to those closest to him.  Alden loved his family and was a friend to everyone he met.

Alden lived life to the fullest.  He was always looking for adventure and new challenges to conquer.  He enjoyed fishing and playing sports with a passion for baseball.  He loved spending time with family and friends and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his parents, Autumn and Shannon Tolman; sister, Ashley Garcia; brother, Skylar Tolman; sister, Shelby Tolman; brother, Logan Tolman; grandparents, Danny and Rhonda Smith, Devan and Elaine Tolman, and Grandma Neva; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley, with Bishop David E. Smith officiating.  Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.

A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

The family asks that those in attendance to the viewing and funeral service wear face masks and practice social distancing to help in mitigating the on-going effects of COVID-19.

