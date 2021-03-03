Twin Falls County Commissioners pass resolution to uphold the oath to defend and support constitution.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since Election Day, a lot of Twin Falls residents have been expressing concerns over their constitutional rights, specifically their Second Amendment rights. Some feel they are slowly being stripped away from them from elected officials.

In the last month Twin Falls has seen a petition to make the city a Second Amendment Sanctuary City. There was even a Second Amendment Rally last week in downtown Twin Falls outside of city hall.

On Tuesday morning the Twin Fall County Commissioners gave citizens a reason to feel a little bit more secure about their constitutional rights. With smiles on their faces and a lot of energy, the Twin Falls County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to uphold their oath to support and defend the United States and Idaho State Constitution.

In the resolution, the Twin Falls County elected officials promise to oppose any law that infringes upon the constitutional rights of county citizens, including their right to keep and bear arms.

The passing of the resolution gathered a lot of applause and praise from citizens who attended the commissioner’s meeting Tuesday morning.

One person in attendance said to commissioners Brent Reinke, Jack Johnson, and Don Hall, “Thank you for the excellent document you put together. As you well know we are at war. We are at war with our freedoms and our constitution.”

Another person spoke said, “This is a great statement. These are God-given rights, and no man has the right to legislate against those rights. e

The Twin Falls city council is expected to explore a similar draft resolution at its March 15 meeting that they may potentially vote to adopt.

Resolution 2021-024 (SK)

