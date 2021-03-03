Twin Falls County: Crime down overall, but traffic and road violations on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With an influx of people moving to Twin Falls County from out-of-state, there could be a concern about a rise in crime rates.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the latest FBI data does not indicate a rise in the overall crime rate. In fact, crime has decreased year-over-year by roughly 5%. They also indicated the crime rate within the county is significantly lower than national averages.

One sector of incidents that have caused concern, however, is the rise in road and traffic violations seen in recent years.

“When you look down how our deputies spend their days, one of the big areas they’re involved with is traffic stops and accident reports,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl.

He added one of their biggest road-related issues is aggressive driving. Speeding, not stopping at stop signs and drivers distracted by their mobile device all fall under this category.

The sheriff’s office asks residents to be conscientious when they’re driving and to plan ahead for the increased traffic the area has seen in recent years.

Mencl said some of the area’s newest residents have failed to obtain a valid Idaho driver’s license. New Idaho residents are required to transfer their out-of-state license for an Idaho license with 90 days of moving to the state.

