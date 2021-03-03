Twin Falls public library will keep all books by Dr. Seuss on shelves

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Six Dr. Seuss books including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” will no longer be published because of racist and insensitive imagery.

Concerns have been raised by groups for many years because of the depiction of certain races in the books.

Online sales of the books have also increased following the announcement that they will no longer be published and with many book stores and libraries pulling them from their shelves.

However, the Twin Falls Public Library decided that they will keep the books in question available.

In a statement to KMVT the library’s director said, “The Twin Falls Public Library will not restrict access to works created by Dr. Seuss. With the contributions Seuss made to children’s literature, the library will continue to circulate the books that are popular among our community.”

