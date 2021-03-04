Dietrich, Richfield to meet in 1A D-II semi-final

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being down 25-31 at halftime, Dietrich outscored North Gem, 39-20 to win 64-51 in the quarterfinal round of the 1A DII boys basketball state tournament.

James Bodily was the star of the first half, accumulating 22 points. But then the Blue Devils definitely slowed him down in the second half, limiting the sharpshooter to just nine points. He still had a game-high 31, though.

Leading Dietrich, the usual suspect, Brady Power, who had 24 points before fouling out. Rhys Dill didn’t score much, just seven points, but pulled down a whopping 20 rebounds. Cody Power and Jett Shaw both chipped in 13.

Now the Blue Devils face one of the more dangerous teams out there, Richfield.

Richfield 53, Timberline 52

After winning their state play-in game, the three-seed from District IV defeated the one seed from District I Wednesday night, 53-52, on a go-ahead lay-up by Carsn Parkes, as captured by Madison Guerney of the Lewiston Tribune.

1A D2 state tournament, final:



Carsn Perkes had the go-ahead drive and score with 15.9 seconds left. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Ne2oYwBp4H — Madison Guernsey (@MD_Guernsey) March 4, 2021

Parkes paced the Tigers with 21 points, to go along with nine rebounds, while teammate Clay Kent scored 11.

Leading the Spartans, Rylan Larson who also had 21. Chase Hunter added 11.

Next Up?

Richfield vs. Dietrich: Caldwell High School, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Garden Valley 84, Carey 58

The Wolverines led 35-28 at halftime, but broke free in the third quarter, scoring 25 points, followed by a 24-point fourth.

Hunter Smith led all scorers with 26 points for Carey. Dallin Parke scored 18 in the loss.

Carey's Dallin Parke trying to go for a shot, but is swarmed by two Wolverines. (John Peck, Carey Schools)

Josh Gillespie paced Garden Valley with 21 points, Covy Kelly added 20 and Corban Fields produced 19. As a team, the Wolverines shot 59.6% from the field and 52.6% from three-point range.

Next Up?

Carey vs. Clark Fork: Caldwell High School, Thursday at 12 p.m.

