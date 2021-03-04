Advertisement

Gov. Little reacts to Biden’s vaccination timeline

“I would love to have everybody vaccinated by May, but the numbers that they’re telling us ... isn’t going to get us nearly to that point”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — President Joe Biden said weeks ago his goal was for everyone to be vaccinated by July. On Tuesday, he moved up the timeline to the end of May.

“We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May,” Biden said.

When Gov. Brad Little was asked if he thought this was feasible for the state of Idaho, he had his doubts.

”I would love to have everybody vaccinated by the end May, but the numbers that they’re telling us about the amount of vaccine ... about 120% of what we have right now, that isn’t going to get us nearly to that point that the President talked about,” Little said. “He may know something that I don’t. I’d wish he’d share it with myself and the rest of the governors.”

In other news, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed his state 100% open.

Putting you first, KMVT’s Jack Schemmel asked the governor if there was any plan to follow Texas in going 100% open as a state.

Right now, the governor has a balanced approach.

“What some of these other states are doing is moving into a position to be like Idaho, where we are right now,” Little said. “I’ve supported health districts and cities if they have a high number, that they ought to do what they can to minimize the spread.”

While Idaho is more open than most states, there are still restrictions.

The Department of Health and Welfare said vaccination prevalence and immunity amongst the community will play a role in their recommendations to become fully open.

“It is a very important discussion and we are going to tackle it,” said Dr. Christine Hahn. “I don’t think we foresee that anytime real soon, but we do need to start planning for it.”

