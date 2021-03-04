Hansen School District seeking renewal of $290,000 supplemental levy

Advertisement

By Jake Brasil
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Hansen School District is seeking a renewal of its current $290,000 supplemental levy in the March 9 election.

This two-year levy comes with no increase in the taxpayer’s levy rate. This levy is used in the school district in many areas including district-wide educational programs and special services, and it supplements salaries and benefits not paid by the state.

Anyone 18 years or older and who has lived in the Hansen school district for 30 days preceding the levy election can vote.

“The programs and the things this levy helps provide are critical aspects to our district,” said Superintendent David Carson. “So, we would hate to lose any of those, and we just appreciate the support that has come from our parents and patrons.”

Again, this levy has no increased levy rate, and it will cost $167.11 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.

