Advertisement

Idaho cow manure pollution bill approved by Senate panel

FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at...
FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho. A Senate panel has approved legislation that's the product of more than 400,000 cows and some 50 million pounds a day of cow manure. The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee voted Thursday, March 4, 2021, to send to the full Senate the bill requiring state officials to consider economic ramifications when imposing pollution regulations on farms and ranches, many of which produce cow manure. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)(Charlie Litchfield | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel has approved legislation that’s the product of more than 400,000 cows and some 50 million pounds a day of cow manure.

The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee voted Thursday to send to the full Senate the bill requiring state officials to consider economic ramifications when imposing pollution regulations on farms and ranches, many of which produce cow manure.

The bill is backed by the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Idaho Cattle Association and other agricultural groups. They say pollution regulations shouldn’t force companies out of business.

The legislation follows an unsuccessful attempt by agriculture groups to weaken current standards involving the amount of cow manure allowed on fields.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants
ISP asks the public’s help in locating suspects who fled a traffic stop

Latest News

Twin Falls School District seeks supplemental levy in upcoming election.
Twin Falls School District seeks a supplemental levy in upcoming election
A decision by Idaho lawmakers to reject a $6 million federal grant intended to improve early...
Idaho lawmaker draws ire after saying moms should stay home
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions
Idaho passed the nation’s first ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports last year, and...
Idaho transgender athlete ban is template for other states