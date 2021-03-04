Advertisement

Idaho DMV reminding Idahoans of Star Card deadline after previous delays

“We do not want everyone showing up in September before the October 1 deadline.”
The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles is continuing to encourage Idahoans to get a Star Card...
The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles is continuing to encourage Idahoans to get a Star Card before they are unexpectedly forced to miss a vacation or unplanned, last-minute trip this fall.(KMVT)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles is continuing to encourage Idahoans to get a Star Card before they are unexpectedly forced to miss a vacation or unplanned, last-minute trip this fall.

Beginning Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a Star Card, U.S. passport, military identification or other Real ID to board a commercial flight and enter a federal facility.

“I cannot stress enough that with only seven months left, we do not want everyone showing up in September before the Oct. 1 deadline,” said Alberto Gonzalez DMV administrator. “Plan ahead now, make an appointment for the counties that offer it, or show up at your local county’s office well in advance of Oct. 1.”

Currently less than half of the 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho have a Star Card, and to obtain a Star Card people must make an in-person visit to a county driver’s license office. Additional documents are needed to get the Star Card. The Idaho DMV strongly encourages Idahoans to use the “add the star” tool at the itd.idaho.gov/starcard website to learn what specific documents they will need to bring in.

Seven months to go until the October 1, 2021 federal REAL ID deadline. Do you have a Star Card or U.S. passport? Without...

Posted by Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

