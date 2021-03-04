Advertisement

Idaho lawmaker draws ire after saying moms should stay home

A decision by Idaho lawmakers to reject a $6 million federal grant intended to improve early...
A decision by Idaho lawmakers to reject a $6 million federal grant intended to improve early childhood education — and comments from one lawmaker who said mothers belong at home — have raised the ire of women across the state.(KMVT)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A decision by Idaho lawmakers to reject a $6 million federal grant intended to improve early childhood education — and comments from one lawmaker who said mothers belong at home — have raised the ire of women across the state.

Republican Rep. Charlie Shepherd said Tuesday that any bill that makes it more convenient for mothers to work outside the home was the wrong direction for the state.

He apologized Wednesday morning, saying he intended the remarks to be a compliment to mothers. Still, roughly 100 people gathered on the Statehouse steps for an impromptu protest that afternoon, some holding signs with slogans like, “Who let the moms out?”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants
ISP asks the public’s help in locating suspects who fled a traffic stop

Latest News

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
Thirteen-year army combat veteran Joshua Burnside owns a 42-acre ranch outside of Shoshone. He...
Lincoln County man starts silent auction to help launch rehabilitation ranch for combat veterans
Thirteen-year army combat veteran Joshua Burnside owns a 42-acre ranch outside of Shoshone, and...
Lincoln County man starts silent auction to help launch rehabilitation ranch for combat veterans
South Central Health District says they still have thousands of adults 65 and older waiting for...
South Central Health District: Thousands of adults 65 and up still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine