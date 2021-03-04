Advertisement

Idaho Senate OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions

Currently, only governors can call special sessions
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Senate has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time state Legislature to call itself into session. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time state Legislature to call itself into session.

Lawmakers voted 24-11 on Wednesday to clear the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment that now goes to the House, where it will also need a two-thirds majority. It would go before voters in November 2022 if successful and would need a simple majority to win.

If voters approve, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Chamber agree.

Currently, only governors can call special sessions.

