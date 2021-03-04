Advertisement

Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to the 2014 death of his wife Whitney Murphy.(Cassia County Sheriff's Office)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to the 2014 death of his wife Whitney Murphy.

A statement from the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office said Jim Murphy, 32, faces a homicide charge and is suspected of killing his then 26-year-old wife at her home in Raft River on Oct. 24, 2014.

Murphy’s first appearance in court on the first-degree murder charge is Thursday afternoon.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office thanked the FBI, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office and the public for their assistance in helping in the investigation.

This is a developing story and KMVT will provide updates as they become available.

