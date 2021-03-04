Advertisement

Oakley falls to Lakeside in 1A D-I quarterfinal

Knights go on 15-3 run in second half
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you watched the first half of the Oakley-Lakeside quarterfinal, you thought the Hornets had it in the bag. Oakley went on a 16-0 run and took advantage of the Knights’ miscues. They took a 24-18 lead into the break.

But Lakeside scored 33 points in the second half, compared to Oakley’s 21 to prevail 51-45.

For the Knights, Jayson Hall scored 16 points, Kenyon Spotted Horse added 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds, Lucky Matt had 13 and Vander Brown chipped in 10.

Corbin Bedke led the Hornets with a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Teammate Jace Robinson added 12, to go along with five rebounds.

The Hornets shot 38.3% from the field, but only 19% from three-point range.

The Knights shot 41.9% from the floor and 16.7% from the three-point line.

What’s Next?

Oakley vs. Prairie: Vallivue High School, Thursday at 12 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified...
Idaho parents sent to prison after infant severely injured

Latest News

Corbin Bedke led the Hornets with 17 points in the loss.
Hornets fall to Knights
Dietrich beat North Gem, 64-51 in the first round of the 1A D-II tournament.
Dietrich, Richfield to meet in 1A D-II semi-final
The Panthers fell to No. Garden Valley, 84-58.
1A D-II state basketball recap
Eight members of the CSI distance track team are headed to nationals. Competition will take...
Eight members of the CSI distance track team are headed to nationals