Oakley falls to Lakeside in 1A D-I quarterfinal

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you watched the first half of the Oakley-Lakeside quarterfinal, you thought the Hornets had it in the bag. Oakley went on a 16-0 run and took advantage of the Knights’ miscues. They took a 24-18 lead into the break.

But Lakeside scored 33 points in the second half, compared to Oakley’s 21 to prevail 51-45.

For the Knights, Jayson Hall scored 16 points, Kenyon Spotted Horse added 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds, Lucky Matt had 13 and Vander Brown chipped in 10.

Corbin Bedke led the Hornets with a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Teammate Jace Robinson added 12, to go along with five rebounds.

The Hornets shot 38.3% from the field, but only 19% from three-point range.

The Knights shot 41.9% from the floor and 16.7% from the three-point line.

What’s Next?

Oakley vs. Prairie: Vallivue High School, Thursday at 12 p.m. in a loser-out game.

