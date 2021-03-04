South Central Health District: Thousands of adults 65 and up still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More Idahoans will soon be able to get a coronavirus vaccine as the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday group 2.3 will soon be eligible for a shot.

One of the factors that went into moving forward is 47% of Idahoans 65 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Another is that some of the districts have finished all their vaccine appointments and are even looking for people to fill their appointments. KMVT spoke with Brianna Bodily with the South Central Health District to see how they have been doing with vaccine appointments. She said while some districts don’t seem to have residents interested in getting the vaccine that is not the case here.

“We get out that vaccine as quickly as it comes in. But we have so many people that are ready and willing to receive a dose we aren’t yet at the point where we can comfortably say, ‘Yes, let’s move on to the next priority group,’” Bodily said. “We already know that there are thousands of people over the age of 65 who are still waiting for their dose. We want to get them that dose, or as many people as possible before we move on to 2.3. So, at this point in time, unless we start getting a lot more vaccine than we’re already receiving, we will wait, likely, until the 15th before we open up to the next priority group.”

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did say health districts can work together to re-distribute vaccines if needed and some districts can open to Group 2.3 before March 15 as circumstances vary district to district.

