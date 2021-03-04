Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Thanks to high pressure, we are going to continue to have very nice weather today and tomorrow as we are going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Saturday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front works its way through our area. Sunday is then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures this weekend are also going to continue to be above average for this time of year this as highs on both Saturday and Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Monday as another cold front begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Tuesday as this cold front leaves our area. Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to continue to be above average for this time of year on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to be below average for this time of year on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs on these two days are only going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be windy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, MARCH 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Mild. Winds: North of I-84: ESE to West 5-15 mph; South of I-84: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. Winds: West 5-10 mph. High: 49

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. A little breezy after midnight. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: East to ENE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: South to SE 5-20 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North to NE 5-10 mph. Low: 23

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, MARCH 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and mild. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to ESE 10-25 mph; South of I-84: SE to SSE 10-25 mph. High: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Mild. Winds: ENE 5-20 mph. High: 49

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 10-20 mph; South of I-84: SE to SSE 10-25 mph. Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. Low: 28

SATURDAY, MARCH 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and cooler. High: 57 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy and a little cooler. High: 45 Low: 22

SUNDAY, MARCH 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. High: 55 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 43 Low: 26

MONDAY, MARCH 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Mild and a little breezy. High: 56 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. High: 44 Low: 23

TUESDAY, MARCH 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Windy and colder. High: 48 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy and colder. High: 39 Low: 19

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Chilly. High: 39

