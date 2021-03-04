Advertisement

Supreme Court raises bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a...
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and has lived in the country for 25 years.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for longtime immigrants who have been convicted of a crime to avoid deportation.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and has lived in the country for 25 years.

The man, Clemente Avelino Pereida, had been charged in Nebraska with using a fraudulent Social Security card to get a job and convicted under a state law against criminal impersonation.

Not all criminal convictions inevitability lead to deportation, but Gorsuch wrote for the court that Pereida failed to prove he was not convicted of a serious crime.

Under immigration law, “certain nonpermanent aliens seeking to cancel a lawful removal order must prove that they have not been convicted of a disqualifying crime,” Gorsuch wrote.

In a dissent for the three liberal justices, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the court instead should have ruled for Pereida because he was convicted under a law that includes serious offenses, falling into the category of crimes of moral turpitude, and less serious ones.

“The relevant documents in this case do not show that the previous conviction at issue necessarily was for a crime involving moral turpitude,” Breyer wrote.

Immigrants with criminal convictions who are facing deportation can ask the attorney general to allow them to remain in the country, if the conviction wasn’t for a serious crime and they have lived here at least 10 years, among other criteria.

Based on Thursday’s ruling, Pereida can’t seek that relief.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the case because she had not yet joined the court when the case was argued in October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants
ISP asks the public’s help in locating suspects who fled a traffic stop

Latest News

South Central Health District says they still have thousands of adults 65 and older waiting for...
South Central Health District: Thousands of adults 65 and up still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine
A study published on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in JAMA Cardiology, suggests that heart...
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after COVID-19
When Gov. Brad Little was asked if he thought vaccinating Idahoans by the end of May was...
Gov. Little reacts to Biden’s vaccination timeline
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions
The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump