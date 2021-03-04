Twin Falls School District seeks a supplemental levy in upcoming election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is seeking a $5.7 million dollar supplemental levy in the upcoming March 9th election.

Currently, the school district has a $5 million dollar supplemental levy, which is set to expire this year.

If passed, this supplemental levy will replace that one.

This supplemental levy will make up 9% of the overall budget for the school district, superintendent Brady Dickinson said.

The levy would be used to help keep extracurricular activities for the students, and for other general operating expenses.

“Because it’s 9% of the overall revenue, it supports everything that we do in the district,” said Brady Dickinson, the superintendent for Twin Falls School District. “So when you look at the programs, and you look at staffing within the schools, and you look at how many teachers, how many custodians in the building, it’s all related to how much revenue we are able to generate, so again it’s an important revenue source that allows us to offer the programs we have.”

If the levy does not pass, Dickinson says they will need to reduce $5 million dollars from their budget.

Dickinson said that property owners will see a decrease in the amount of taxes they pay.

Over the summer, the district refinanced some of its bonds from a 2014 bond levy that voters approved.

The district was able to reduce its interest rate on this bond debt and save taxpayers nearly $13.7 million, Dickinson said.

Because of these savings, the district will be able to lower the overall levy rate property owners pay from $4.28 per $1,000 of taxable property value to $3.56 per $1,000 of taxable property value, if the levy passes.

