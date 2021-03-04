Advertisement

Twin Falls School District seeks a supplemental levy in upcoming election

Twin Falls School District seeks supplemental levy in upcoming election.
Twin Falls School District seeks supplemental levy in upcoming election.(Max Mueller/KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is seeking a $5.7 million dollar supplemental levy in the upcoming March 9th election.

Currently, the school district has a $5 million dollar supplemental levy, which is set to expire this year.

If passed, this supplemental levy will replace that one.

This supplemental levy will make up 9% of the overall budget for the school district, superintendent Brady Dickinson said.

The levy would be used to help keep extracurricular activities for the students, and for other general operating expenses.

“Because it’s 9% of the overall revenue, it supports everything that we do in the district,” said Brady Dickinson, the superintendent for Twin Falls School District. “So when you look at the programs, and you look at staffing within the schools, and you look at how many teachers, how many custodians in the building, it’s all related to how much revenue we are able to generate, so again it’s an important revenue source that allows us to offer the programs we have.”

If the levy does not pass, Dickinson says they will need to reduce $5 million dollars from their budget.

Dickinson said that property owners will see a decrease in the amount of taxes they pay.

Over the summer, the district refinanced some of its bonds from a 2014 bond levy that voters approved.

The district was able to reduce its interest rate on this bond debt and save taxpayers nearly $13.7 million, Dickinson said.

Because of these savings, the district will be able to lower the overall levy rate property owners pay from $4.28 per $1,000 of taxable property value to $3.56 per $1,000 of taxable property value, if the levy passes.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants
ISP asks the public’s help in locating suspects who fled a traffic stop

Latest News

FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at...
Idaho cow manure pollution bill approved by Senate panel
A decision by Idaho lawmakers to reject a $6 million federal grant intended to improve early...
Idaho lawmaker draws ire after saying moms should stay home
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions
Idaho passed the nation’s first ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports last year, and...
Idaho transgender athlete ban is template for other states