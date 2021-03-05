Advertisement

Dietrich pulls away from Richfield, advances to state championship; other scores

Dill has monster game, 25 points and 16 rebounds
Dietrich's Lester Nance performs the National Anthem prior to the game against Richfield.
Dietrich's Lester Nance performs the National Anthem prior to the game against Richfield.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich’s Rhys Dill had a game to remember, 25 points, to go along with 16 rebounds and four blocked shots and the Blue Devils are headed to the 1A D-II state championship, after beating neighboring school, Richfield, 68-51.

The Tigers did have their own star getting some work in against the Blue Devils, Carsn Perkes. The sophomore posting a game-high 34 points, to go along with 15 rebounds.

What’s Next?

Dietrich vs. Garden Valley: Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Ford Idaho Center (Championship)

Richfield vs. Rockland: Friday at 12 p.m., back at Caldwell High School (Third Place)

Carey 68, Clark Fork 31

Hunter Smith posted a game-high 31 points, while Conner Simpson added 11.

A claw of Panthers swarm a Clark Fork player in the loser-out game of the 1A D-II state...
A claw of Panthers swarm a Clark Fork player in the loser-out game of the 1A D-II state tournament.(John Peck, Carey Schools)

What’s Next?

Carey (13-6) vs. North Gem (22-3): Friday at 10 a.m., back at Caldwell High School (Consolation)

1A DI

Oakley 59, Prairie 38

Peyton Beck had a team-high 16 points and four assists, while Corbin Bedke added 14 points and nine rebounds, as the Hornets eliminated the Pirates.

What’s Next?

Oakley (20-4) vs. Liberty Charter (19-6): Friday at 10 a.m., at Vallivue High School (Consolation)

2A

Wendell 29, New Plymouth 27

The Trojans’ Zane Kelsey had 11 points in the defensive struggle. Wendell found themselves down 18-25 at the end of the third quarter, before outscoring the Pilgrims, 11-2 in the fourth.

What’s Next?

Wendell vs. Ambrose: Friday at 7 p.m., Eagle High School (Semi-Final)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants
ISP asks the public’s help in locating suspects who fled a traffic stop
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County

Latest News

Jerome just couldn't muster a second half comeback to knock off Middleton.
Jerome can’t keep up with Middleton
Jerome Tiger Basketball
The Bruins fell to the Indians, 47-44 in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state tournament.
Kimberly, Twin Falls both fall in heartbreaking style
Twin Falls and Kimberly played close, but their opponents escaped the quarterfinal round.
Bruins, Bulldogs lose by three