Dietrich pulls away from Richfield, advances to state championship; other scores

CALDWELL Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich’s Rhys Dill had a game to remember, 25 points, to go along with 16 rebounds and four blocked shots and the Blue Devils are headed to the 1A D-II state championship, after beating neighboring school, Richfield, 68-51.

The Tigers did have their own star getting some work in against the Blue Devils, Carsn Perkes. The sophomore posting a game-high 34 points, to go along with 15 rebounds.

What’s Next?

Dietrich vs. Garden Valley: Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Ford Idaho Center (Championship)

Richfield vs. Rockland: Friday at 12 p.m., back at Caldwell High School (Third Place)

Carey 68, Clark Fork 31

Hunter Smith posted a game-high 31 points, while Conner Simpson added 11.

A claw of Panthers swarm a Clark Fork player in the loser-out game of the 1A D-II state tournament. (John Peck, Carey Schools)

What’s Next?

Carey (13-6) vs. North Gem (22-3): Friday at 10 a.m., back at Caldwell High School (Consolation)

1A DI

Oakley 59, Prairie 38

Peyton Beck had a team-high 16 points and four assists, while Corbin Bedke added 14 points and nine rebounds, as the Hornets eliminated the Pirates.

What’s Next?

Oakley (20-4) vs. Liberty Charter (19-6): Friday at 10 a.m., at Vallivue High School (Consolation)

2A

Wendell 29, New Plymouth 27

The Trojans’ Zane Kelsey had 11 points in the defensive struggle. Wendell found themselves down 18-25 at the end of the third quarter, before outscoring the Pilgrims, 11-2 in the fourth.

What’s Next?

Wendell vs. Ambrose: Friday at 7 p.m., Eagle High School (Semi-Final)

