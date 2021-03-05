Divorce numbers down in Twin Falls County in 2020

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Whether it’s financial strain, illness, or another stressful situation, the pandemic has taken its toll on relationships.

“I would say the overall need for counseling has steadily increased since the really pandemic began,” said Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor Shelly Osborne.

Osborne says she and her colleagues are working more hours and have longer wait times with the pandemic.

“I am seeing that less socialization, less interaction outside of the home can have an effect on overall anxiety and depressive symptoms,” Osborne said.

Have these conditions been making an impact on relationships in Twin Falls, and specifically divorce rates in Twin Falls County.

In 2020, there were 446 divorces in the county. In 2019 there were 478, and in 2018 there were 509. These numbers were gathered from Public Records Requests.

Mike Felton, an attorney in Twin Falls, says he’s seen a decrease in his clientele due to COVID-19 restrictions and the recession depleting people’s pockets.

“Obviously things went way down, nobody could have an appointment with an attorney, we did a lot of stuff over the phone, but that’s a little shaky in my opinion,” Felton said.

Felton says, since the holiday season is in the past, he is starting to see more clients. Felton is also a Special Deputy Attorney General in Idaho, where he deals with child support cases, and he says dealing with double the amount of cases he normally deals with.

“People have a child support order established, then COVID-19 hits, and they either lose their job or they get a lower-paying job and the fatal error is they don’t go and get a modification on their child support based upon their new income.”

