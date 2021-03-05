Advertisement

Fish and Game ask for public comments about several proposed rule changes

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking the public's comment on proposed rule changes.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Fish and Game is looking for the public’s opinion about several possible rule changes.

Once a year, The Idaho Fish and Game looks at their rulemaking process, which is different than their standard season setting for big game and waterfowl.

“What happens is sometimes we make changes and there are things in the state laws and there are things that might conflict,” said Roger Phillips, the public information supervisor for the Idaho Fish and Game. “You know pose a problem, so we have to go in and change some of that, or propose to change some of those state statutes, to allow us to make some of the changes to seasons and things like that.”

The proposed changes are currently in the public comment period, asking for citizens to voice their opinion.

“This isn’t going to directly affect people’s hunting seasons, it’s things that lay the foundation for other things that we do,” said Phillips.

Fish and Game is looking for comment on:

Increasing the annual limits of deer and elk tags set aside for allocation to outfitters to their clients; not exceeding the maximum 25 percent of non-resident deer and elk tags.

Consolidating the current rule languages for taking upland game animals and taking of game birds into one chapter, while also revising some existing rules.

Consolidating the rule section for seasons and limits, game management unit and zone descriptions, land closures, and requirements for wounded games.

Replace the current sign-up process for in-person comment with a more flexible process, and provide a delegation of director authority to regional supervisors to issue an authorization for control of wildlife or open special seasons to address wildlife depredation.

Once the comment period is over; they will present their findings to the legislature to be written into law or not.

“It tends to be every year, but it’s not something that like I say with our season setting, which is on a designated cycle, if we have things that need to be taken to the legislature, then this is the time of year when we do it,” said Phillips.

People are asked to comment as soon as possible. You can do so on their website.

