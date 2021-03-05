Advertisement

Idaho launches COVID-19 vaccine appointment pre-registration system

The pre-registration system allows Idahoans to add their names to one waiting list regardless of when they are eligible to get the vaccine.(St. Luke's)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho has created a new COVID-19 vaccine appointment pre-registration solution to help alleviate the frustration of many Idahoans in trying to make an appointment to get the vaccine.

“The ability for Idahoans to get a vaccine – should they choose to do so – is my top priority,” Governor Little said. “The new pre-registration system is designed to take the frustration out of getting a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. It is user-friendly, easy to understand, and it was built from the ground up with Idahoans in mind.”

The pre-registration system allows Idahoans to add their names to one waiting list regardless of when they are eligible to get the vaccine. They will be contacted by an enrolled COVID-19 vaccine provider when it is their turn and when the provider has appointments and vaccines available.

Idahoans will no longer have to repeatedly check websites or call different providers looking for an appointment. They simply sign up and wait for an enrolled vaccine provider to contact them.

Idahoans aged 65 and older who have not received the vaccine are encouraged to use the new system so they can get on the list and an enrolled provider in their area can contact them to schedule an appointment.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration System is open to all who live or work in Idaho.

