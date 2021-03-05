Advertisement

Idaho woman charged with taking part in US Capitol breach

The FBI announced Thursday that Yvonne Orbin St. Cyr of Boise was arrested by on a warrant from...
The FBI announced Thursday that Yvonne Orbin St. Cyr of Boise was arrested by on a warrant from Washington, D.C., charged with entering a restricted building and disruptive
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:08 AM MST
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who bragged on social media videos that she was among those who breached the U.S. Capitol as insurrectionists in January attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election has been arrested.

The FBI announced Thursday that Yvonne Orbin St. Cyr of Boise was arrested by on a warrant from Washington, D.C., charged with entering a restricted building and disruptive and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds.

Both charges are misdemeanors, with respective penalties of up to one year and up to six months in prison.

St. Cyr was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday by local police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

