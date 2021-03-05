Advertisement

Jerome can’t keep up with Middleton

Tigers fall in quarterfinal round
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being down 11 at halftime, Jerome just could not muster a second half comeback, losing to Middleton, 59-41.

The Vikings 6′7″ center Tyler Medaris led all scorers with 16 points, while Cash Cowerdy added 15.

Pacing the Tigers, Scott Cook with 11, Mikey Lloyd added 10 and Gavin Capps provided nine.

The Tigers shot just 34.% compared to the Vikings’ 44.7.

Jerome looks to bounce back when they face Skyline Friday at 2 p.m. in a loser-out game at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.

