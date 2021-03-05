Johnson & Johnson vaccine effective even with only 66% efficacy rate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The latest COVID vaccine rolled out this week as nearly 4 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were shipped out this week. But some are saying they are hesitant to get it.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine has shown to be 95 and 94 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only has shown to have an efficacy rate of 66 percent leading to people believing it is inferior to the others. One notable difference is that it does only require a single shot and not two so people will gain their immunity quicker.

KMVT spoke with St. Luke’s and the health district and they advised us that while it is less efficient at protecting people from moderate COVID symptoms the important part is it is preventing hospitalizations and is 100 percent effective at preventing deaths. They do warn that even after getting the J and J vaccine you can get COVID and spread it.

“The problem is until we get this herd immunity is if you can get the virus that means you can spread the virus,” said Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s. “So if you get it you’re at risk of bringing it home to family members who maybe don’t have the vaccine or you’re giving it to other people who are unvaccinated. So, we still ideally need to maintain a lot of the precautions we’ve been doing for a couple of more months until we can get widespread vaccinations done.”

The South Central Public Health District reiterated just how important it is to get vaccinated regardless of which vaccine is available.

“This vaccine is extremely effective in those areas,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Health District. “It’s not quite as effective as Pfizer and Moderna in preventing the disease overall, but it’s much more effective than not receiving a vaccine. And one thing that I think the federal government has done a great job of doing is reminding people that any protection is great protection.”

