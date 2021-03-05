Kimberly, Twin Falls both fall in heartbreaking style

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly hoped to get back to the championship game where they were a year ago, but it wasn’t in the cards Thursday, as they fell to Marsh Valley, 38-35.

It was a defensive struggle. The game was tied at 26 at halftime, but the Bulldogs did not score a single point in the third quarter. Marsh Valley didn’t do much better, scoring only one.

While Kimberly’s shooting percentages were better across the board, the Bulldogs only went to the charity stripe four times, compared to Marsh Valley’s 19 attempts.

Gatlin Bair paced the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Jaxon Bair and Dawson Cummins both had eight.

What’s Next?

Kimberly (12-11) vs. Bonners Ferry (12-9) : Friday, 12 p.m. in a loser-out game at Columbia High School.

Preston 47, Twin Falls 44

Preston held a three-point lead at halftime and both teams scored 22 points in the second half for the Indians to secure the quarterfinal win.

Gabe Hammond led the Indians with a game-high 13 points, while Braden Hess added 12.

Pacing the Bruins, Mason Swafford with 11 points, Iradukunda Emery with 10 and Nic Swensen who had nine.

What’s Next?

Twin Falls (15-13) vs. Lakeland (11-9): Friday at 12 p.m. in a loser-out game at Rocky Mountain High School.

