Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, March 5, 2021

We are going to have awesome weather again today as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy today in the northern part of the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy today in most other locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to continue to be breezy tonight in the northern part of the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to continue to be a bit breezy tonight in most other locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow, mainly after 10am, in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be a few isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around tomorrow, mainly after 11am, in the Magic Valley as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow in the Wood River Valley, and partly cloudy skies tomorrow in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow morning as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be windy/breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening as this cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be a little bit cooler than the temperatures today are going to be as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

We are then going to have beautiful weather on Sunday (thanks to high pressure) as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and pleasant temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

We are then going to have a chance to see some rain and snow showers on Monday and Tuesday as a storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, MARCH 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and mild. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to ESE 10-25 mph; South of I-84: SE to South 10-20 mph. High: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Mild. Winds: ENE 5-20 mph. High: 49

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy in locations north of I-84, and a bit breezy in locations south of I-84. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 10-25 mph; South of I-84: SE to South 5-20 mph. Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. Low: 27

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, MARCH 6):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly after 11am. A little breezy during the morning, then windy during the afternoon and early evening. Cooler. Winds: North of I-84: East 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 15-30 mph during the afternoon and evening; South of I-84: SSW 5-20 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow and rain showers around, mainly after 10am. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy during the afternoon and early evening. Cooler. Winds: East 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 44

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: North of I-84: Variable to ENE 0-10 mph; South of I-84: SSW to SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers before midnight. Winds: NW to NNE 0-10 mph. Low: 23

SUNDAY, MARCH 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 56 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 43 Low: 27

MONDAY, MARCH 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Mild. High: 55 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 43 Low: 23

TUESDAY, MARCH 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy and cooler. High: 48 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. A little cooler and a little breezy. High: 40 Low: 18

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 48 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Chilly. High: 39 Low: 17

THURSDAY, MARCH 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Chilly. High: 39

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.