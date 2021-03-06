Construction to begin on Interstate 84 on Monday

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction on Interstate 84 is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 8th.

This construction project began last year between mileposts 166 and 173.

Crews worked on the Westbound lanes of traffic last year, but had to stop for the winter season.

They will pick up on Monday with the Eastbound lanes, reducing traffic down to one lane in both directions.

Drivers should be aware of this and not follow their GPS for the 7 mile stretch of roadway.

“That will complete the project, and again it’s a project that began last year, we are going to complete it this summer, and it’s going to be a much smoother roadway for all travelers, and it’s also going to be a much safer roadway as well,” said Jessica Williams, the public information officer for Idaho Transportation Department.

Drivers should slow down in that area to allow crews to work, and be prepared for delays in that area.

