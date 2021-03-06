Advertisement

Construction to begin on Interstate 84 on Monday

Drivers should slow down in that area to allow crews to work, and be prepared for delays in that area.
Construction on I-84 will begin on Monday, March 8th.
Construction on I-84 will begin on Monday, March 8th.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction on Interstate 84 is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 8th.

This construction project began last year between mileposts 166 and 173.

Crews worked on the Westbound lanes of traffic last year, but had to stop for the winter season.

They will pick up on Monday with the Eastbound lanes, reducing traffic down to one lane in both directions.

Drivers should be aware of this and not follow their GPS for the 7 mile stretch of roadway.

“That will complete the project, and again it’s a project that began last year, we are going to complete it this summer, and it’s going to be a much smoother roadway for all travelers, and it’s also going to be a much safer roadway as well,” said Jessica Williams, the public information officer for Idaho Transportation Department.

Drivers should slow down in that area to allow crews to work, and be prepared for delays in that area.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

The Kimberly boys basketball team won the 3A consolation championship.
Consolation Champions
The Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls is excited to begin welcoming back guests again.
Orpheum Theatre excited to welcome guests back for shows again
Twin Falls police assisted in the investigation (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
Filer Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison for Sexual Exploitation of Children
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage