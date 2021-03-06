CSI softball takes home-opening doubleheader against Southern Nevada

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In their first home games of the season Friday, the College of Southern Idaho swept a doubleheader against the College of Southern Nevada.

Game 1

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Maizie Clark hit a two-run home run to give CSI the lead. However, the Coyotes of Southern Nevada would come back to take a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the 7th.

After a Maya Williams home run made it a 5-4 game, Maizie Clark stepped up to the plate with a runner on-base. The second baseman hit a towering shot over the center field wall to give the Golden Eagles a walk-off, 6-5, win.

Game 2

In a game that combined for 29 runs, CSI recovered from a 7-1 deficit to beat Southern Nevada 17-11.

Sophia Stoddard led the way with two home runs and 4 RBI’s. Sydney Eyre went 4-5 for the Golden Eagles. CSI hit six home runs in the game.

The two teams will play again Saturday at noon and at 2 p.m. at CSI.

