Advertisement

CSI softball takes home-opening doubleheader against Southern Nevada

Maizie Clark hits walk-off home run in game one of the doubleheader
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In their first home games of the season Friday, the College of Southern Idaho swept a doubleheader against the College of Southern Nevada.

Game 1

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Maizie Clark hit a two-run home run to give CSI the lead. However, the Coyotes of Southern Nevada would come back to take a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the 7th.

After a Maya Williams home run made it a 5-4 game, Maizie Clark stepped up to the plate with a runner on-base. The second baseman hit a towering shot over the center field wall to give the Golden Eagles a walk-off, 6-5, win.

Game 2

In a game that combined for 29 runs, CSI recovered from a 7-1 deficit to beat Southern Nevada 17-11.

Sophia Stoddard led the way with two home runs and 4 RBI’s. Sydney Eyre went 4-5 for the Golden Eagles. CSI hit six home runs in the game.

The two teams will play again Saturday at noon and at 2 p.m. at CSI.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants
ISP asks the public’s help in locating suspects who fled a traffic stop
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County

Latest News

The Dietrich Blue Devils just couldn't keep up offensively with the Ambrose Archers in the 2A...
Dietrich falls in the 1A D-II state championship to Covy Kelly and Garden Valley
CSI softball takes home-opening double header against Southern Nevada. Maizie Clark hits...
CSI softball takes home-opening doubleheader against Southern Nevada
Dietrich's Lester Nance performs the National Anthem prior to the game against Richfield.
Dietrich pulls away from Richfield, advances to state championship; other scores
Jerome just couldn't muster a second half comeback to knock off Middleton.
Jerome can’t keep up with Middleton