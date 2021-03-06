Dietrich falls in the 1A D-II state championship to Covy Kelly and Garden Valley

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich sought their third title in school history, taking on No. 1 ranked Garden Valley. The Wolverines were looking for their first championship.

After both teams exchange buckets, the Wolverines get out to a fast start because of Covy Kelly, he was money in the first quarter from three-point range. Kelly would have a total of seven, tying a state record.

After one it’s Garden Valley 26, Dietrich 11.

Then the Blue Devils improve offensively in the second quarter, outscoring the Wolverines, 22-18.

Brady Power found his groove. He would have a team-high 26 points.

But the halftime deficit remained in double-digits, at 11.

Senior Rhys Dill, another senior, was a monster below the glass, he produced 19 points to go along with 16 rebounds.

“My dad has always taught me to work hard in practices and games and that’s what I try to do, keep my feet moving and try what I can do to get us the win,” Dill explained.

“He works so hard. He’s the best rebounder in the state, in my opinion,” Power said.

The Blue Devils just had no answer for Kelly.

The senior amasses 45 points, breaking his own record he set in 2019 against Lighthouse Christian.

Garden Valley coasts to the 88-73 victory, picking up their first ever state championship.

For Dietrich, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but the players reminisce about the opportunities they shared with the team.

“I’ll miss playing with my fellow seniors and the great times I had with them,” Dill explained.

Power added, “I love those guys, man the seniors and juniors, been playing together forever. Getting to play with my little brother, man what an experience. I’m proud of those guys, super proud of them.”

“We will be back. Thank you,” said head coach Wayne Dill during the second place trophy presentation.

