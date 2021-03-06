Fit and Well Idaho: keeping your children active throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One pediatrician at St. Luke’s is encouraging parents to limit screen time and encourage exercise with screen time with their children.

Doctor Jose Pena says since the pandemic started, he has seen an increase in weight in children, causing them to have an unhealthy body mass index.

With sports and other activities being cancelled, it is easy for children to watch more TV or play more video games, but all children should be getting one hour of physical activity per day, whether that be playing at the park, or dancing in your living room.

“It should be something that causes you to catch your breath, something that gets your heart beating,” said Doctor Pena, “If they can do it, one hour straight, all together, that’s excellent, but sometimes, if it’s 15 or 20 minutes there, the cumulative effect, those minutes adding up makes a big difference as well.”

Screen time should also be limited for children.

Any screen time that is not related to school work should be limited to less than 2 hours a day.

