Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: keeping your children active throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One pediatrician at St. Luke’s is encouraging parents to limit screen time and encourage exercise with screen time with their children.

Doctor Jose Pena says since the pandemic started, he has seen an increase in weight in children, causing them to have an unhealthy body mass index.

With sports and other activities being cancelled, it is easy for children to watch more TV or play more video games, but all children should be getting one hour of physical activity per day, whether that be playing at the park, or dancing in your living room.

“It should be something that causes you to catch your breath, something that gets your heart beating,” said Doctor Pena, “If they can do it, one hour straight, all together, that’s excellent, but sometimes, if it’s 15 or 20 minutes there, the cumulative effect, those minutes adding up makes a big difference as well.”

Screen time should also be limited for children.

Any screen time that is not related to school work should be limited to less than 2 hours a day.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage
One pediatrician says he has seen a significant weight gain in children since the pandemic...
Fit and Well Idaho: Keeping children healthy amid the pandemic
Currently, the school district has a $5 million dollar supplemental levy, which is set to...
Twin Falls School District seeks supplemental levy
Once a year, The Idaho Fish and Game looks at their rulemaking process, which is different than...
Fish and Game ask for public comments about several proposed rule changes