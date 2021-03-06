Idaho campaign working to get the legalization of medical marijuana on the 2022 ballot

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A campaign spearheaded by Idaho medical marijuana activists is collecting signatures in a petition to achieve their goals. Due to the pandemic, the group says they missed their opportunity last year, but this year, they say they are ready to make it happen.

Tracie Carlson is a volunteer for Kind Idaho, which is a state-wide campaign working towards collecting more than 65,000 signatures in a petition to get the legalization of medical marijuana on the 2022 ballot.

“I just feel it is so important that we bring medical marijuana into Idaho,” said Carlson. “I know not everyone feels the same way.”

Carlson’s decision to volunteer comes from her own personal situation of suffering from migraines her entire life. She said she also sees people constantly struggling needlessly with issues, and medical marijuana could be an option for them.

“With medical marijuana, I’m able to be off all prescription drugs including over the counter,” Carlson said. “I can actually live my life the way I should instead of in pain every day.”

Kind Idaho’s work has trickled into having businesses across the state be a host for petition signing, including Thunderpaws Pet Shoppe of Hailey.

General manager Izzy Romero described to KMVT what it is like to have the petition available to customers when they come in and shop.

“Either they see it and they don’t say anything because they are not for it, or they see it and they kind of just ask one or two questions,” said Romero. “Then there are people who see it and they are like oh yes I want to sign it and I have already seen it.”

After Idaho Kind’s complications last year, they now have until May 1st of next year to make it happen.

“If we get it on the ballot 100%, I think it will pass, we just need to get enough signatures,”

For a full list of the businesses participating in hosting petitions across Idaho check out Kind Idaho’s Facebook page, where you can also contact them with questions, donations, or volunteer work.

