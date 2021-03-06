Advertisement

Orpheum Theatre excited to welcome guests back for shows again

Almost one year ago, the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls was forced to close its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls is excited to begin welcoming back guests again.
The Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls is excited to begin welcoming back guests again.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

“It was not fun, there was nothing to be done about it, we just sat wondering what in the world was going to happen,” said the theatre manager Jared Johnson.

They had no idea it would be for almost a whole year.

“Anyone in an event based business has felt a huge sting from COVID-19 and the pandemic shutdown,” said Johnson.

They decided to bring the 100 year old theatre back to it’s 1920′s roots, and do a complete renovation of the balcony, the lobby, the marquee, the restrooms and the ticket booth.

“While not really being able to do anything, we have tried to keep ourselves busy and better the space so the area can have an extremely enjoyable experience when they come here,” said Johnson.

Shrek the Musical was set to be performed at the theater in March of 2020, but got cancelled at the last minute.

“I was super sad when we had to drop it last year and I’m glad it’s coming back,” said Clint Clark.

Clint Clark, who will portray Peter Pan, is looking forward to welcoming people back to the updated space.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it, I unfortunately have only had the short amount of time working with these people for about a month, and I wish I would’ve had longer, but just the short amount of time has been a blast,” said Clark.

Johnson says they look forward to being a part of historic Twin Falls for years to come.

“We’re here to serve the community, make you laugh, make you cry, basically whatever is in our script that we are supposed to do, we are here to do that, and we are just absolutely 100% excited to see everyone again,” said Johnson.

