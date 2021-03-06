Three S. Idaho teams win consolation championships
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome is the 4A consolation champion, after sneaking by Lakeside, 52-48 Saturday morning.
Mikey Lloyd led the scoring attack with 24 points, while Scott Cook added 15.
The Tigers finish the season with a 22-3 record.
It took two overtimes, but Kimberly is the 3A consolation champion, after a 52-50 win over Fruitland.
Jackson Cummins led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Gatlin Bair added 16.
And wrapping up consolation awards, Oakley is the recipient for the 1A D-I classification, following the 49-31 victory over Liberty Charter.
Corbin Bedke paced the Hornets with 19 points.
The Hornets finish their season with a 21-4 mark.
