Wendell tries to keep up with North Fremont, but shooting goes cold
Trojans fall 56-40 in third place game
EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The boys of Hub City, otherwise known as Wendell, tried to put Friday night’s loss in the past in preparation for a third place game against North Fremont.
The previously undefeated Huskies were left in shock after a buzzer-beater defeat at the hands of St. Maries.
But North Fremont was ready to erase the memory of a perfect season, to bring home a third place trophy.
They led 9-8 after the first quarter and 23-22 at the break. Zade Swainston already had 13 points for the Trojans, leading all scorers.
Despite shooting 50% in the first half, Wendell shoots just 21% down the stretch to fall 56-40.
Swainson ended up with 16 for the game.
The Huskies were led by Max Palmer with 20 points and Jordan Lenz, who added 16.
The Trojans end the year with a 17-9 record.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.