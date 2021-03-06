Advertisement

Wendell tries to keep up with North Fremont, but shooting goes cold

Trojans fall 56-40 in third place game
The Wendell basketball team fell to North Fremont in the third place game on Saturday.
The Wendell basketball team fell to North Fremont in the third place game on Saturday.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The boys of Hub City, otherwise known as Wendell, tried to put Friday night’s loss in the past in preparation for a third place game against North Fremont.

The previously undefeated Huskies were left in shock after a buzzer-beater defeat at the hands of St. Maries.

But North Fremont was ready to erase the memory of a perfect season, to bring home a third place trophy.

They led 9-8 after the first quarter and 23-22 at the break. Zade Swainston already had 13 points for the Trojans, leading all scorers.

Despite shooting 50% in the first half, Wendell shoots just 21% down the stretch to fall 56-40.

Swainson ended up with 16 for the game.

The Huskies were led by Max Palmer with 20 points and Jordan Lenz, who added 16.

The Trojans end the year with a 17-9 record.

