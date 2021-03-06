Wendell tries to keep up with North Fremont, but shooting goes cold

EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The boys of Hub City, otherwise known as Wendell, tried to put Friday night’s loss in the past in preparation for a third place game against North Fremont.

The previously undefeated Huskies were left in shock after a buzzer-beater defeat at the hands of St. Maries.

Hey, @SportsCenter here's a #SCTop10 play for you. St. Maries (pronounced like Mary's) junior Colby Renner hits GW shot with 0.6 left to beat 2-time state champs North Fremont in the Idaho 2A semis. It also snapped NF's 29 game winning streak. pic.twitter.com/LIqscgEUuF — Dylan Carder KIFI (@DylanCarderSL) March 6, 2021

But North Fremont was ready to erase the memory of a perfect season, to bring home a third place trophy.

They led 9-8 after the first quarter and 23-22 at the break. Zade Swainston already had 13 points for the Trojans, leading all scorers.

HALFTIME: North Fremont 23, Wendell 22. Zade Swainston has a game-high 13 points, while Max Palmer leads the Huskies with eight. @Jack_Schemmel27 @KMVTSports #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/0ULDql6PgM — Brittany Cooper (@BCooperKMVT) March 6, 2021

Despite shooting 50% in the first half, Wendell shoots just 21% down the stretch to fall 56-40.

Swainson ended up with 16 for the game.

The Huskies were led by Max Palmer with 20 points and Jordan Lenz, who added 16.

The Trojans end the year with a 17-9 record.

