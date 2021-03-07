CSI men handle USU-Eastern to move to 14-2 on the season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team won their third straight game Saturday after beating Utah State-Eastern for the second time in three weeks.

CSI 79, USU-Eastern 70

Tsotne Tsartsidze led the way with 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Deng Dut had 13 points and Maurice Barnett had 12.

“We’re playing good,” Tsartsidze said. “I think we’re getting more chemistry together, we’re playing better, and I think we’re going to be really good down (the stretch of) the season.”

CSI moves to 14-2 on the season and 8-1 in Scenic West Conference Play.

Women’s game

USU-Eastern 69, CSI 59

CSI led by 3 at the half, but 3-point shooting in the second half from USU-Eastern helped the eagles past the Golden Eagles.

Brooklyn Palmer had 16 points for USU-Eastern in the win.

Courtney Stothard had a game-high 17 points for CSI in the loss. Kaitlin Burgess added 14 for the Golden Eagles.

CSI falls to 12-4 on the season and 6-3 in conference play.

Both teams are back in action Tuesday at home against The College of Southern Nevada.

