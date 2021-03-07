Advertisement

CSI softball earns four-game sweep of Southern Nevada

The Golden Eagles won game one of Saturday’s doubleheader on a Cortney Rhees grand slam
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team beat Southern Nevada four times in two days to open up conference play.

Game 1

In the first game of a Saturday doubleheader, the Golden Eagles made a furious comeback after being down 12-3, and Cortney Rhees hit a walk-off grand slam to give CSI the 16-15 win.

Rhees went 4-for-5 in the game. Maya Williams went 2-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs.

Game 2

CSI completed the sweep with a 7-6 win over the CSN.

Sophia Stoddard went 2-for-4 in the series finale. Rhees also went 2-for-4.

CSI will play at Salt Lake Community College next weekend.

