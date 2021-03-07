For colon cancer awareness month, one survivor is raising awareness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every 1 in 24 people will be diagnosed with Colon Cancer in their lifetime, and Twin Falls woman Page Geske was that one.

“I was diagnosed at age 51 in December of 2016, and I am now 55,” Geske said.

Page was diagnosed after her first colonoscopy, and had to have immediate surgery to remove the cancer, which is why she stresses the importance of early prevention.

“They caught it and it had not gone past the colon wall, so I just basically had to have pretty immediate surgery, within the next 10 days after the found it,” Geske said. “I never had to have radiation, I never had to have chemotherapy, because it was all able to be contained within the colon wall and taken out through surgery.”

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 50,000 people will die from Colon Cancer in 2021.

To help raise awareness and encourage early detection of colon cancer, page is cycling 300 miles throughout the month of March.

“It just makes me very very thankful, and grateful, and this is a pretty small thing to do, to ride 300 miles in a month, just to bring awareness when there are people who are very sick and dying,” Geske said.

It is recommended everyone over the age of 50 has regular colonoscopies.

“If you are a young person, the actual incidence of the disease is still quite low, but if you have symptoms like bleeding, unexplained changes in bowel habits, things like that, then go to your doctor and get tested,” said Doctor Daniel Labow.

Page says she is dedicating each mile she rides to those who can’t.

“The biggest thing, when you have been through something like that and you have your health taken away from you, and you aren’t able to ride, and you have to recover from surgery or whatever you are so grateful, for the ability to have your health, and be able to do the things that when you are sick you can’t do,” said Geske.

