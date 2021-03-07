Hagerman School District looking to pass supplemental levy in upcoming election

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hagerman School District is seeking a $150,000 per year supplemental levy in the upcoming March 9th election.

Currently, the Hagerman School District has a $200,000 per year supplemental levy which is set to expire this year.

Superintendent Jim Brown says, if passed, the levy will be used to reestablish it’s physical education program for grades K-12.

The district ended it’s physical education program about 4 years ago, Brown says.

The supplemental levy will also be used to continue running the food science and agricultural programs.

“I also feel that within our community, they truly value the food science and ag programs, it’s a step in the right direction with regards to more opportunities for children to accelerate in the Vo-Tech world,” said Jim Brown.

For taxpayers in the Hagerman School District, your tax rate would decrease if this supplemental levy passes.

Taxpayers are currently paying $96.79 per year.

If this levy passes, they will be paying $63.49 per year.

People can vote on March 9th.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.