Advertisement

Hagerman School District looking to pass supplemental levy in upcoming election

The Hagerman School District is looking to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming election.
The Hagerman School District is looking to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming election.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hagerman School District is seeking a $150,000 per year supplemental levy in the upcoming March 9th election.

Currently, the Hagerman School District has a $200,000 per year supplemental levy which is set to expire this year.

Superintendent Jim Brown says, if passed, the levy will be used to reestablish it’s physical education program for grades K-12.

The district ended it’s physical education program about 4 years ago, Brown says.

The supplemental levy will also be used to continue running the food science and agricultural programs.

“I also feel that within our community, they truly value the food science and ag programs, it’s a step in the right direction with regards to more opportunities for children to accelerate in the Vo-Tech world,” said Jim Brown.

For taxpayers in the Hagerman School District, your tax rate would decrease if this supplemental levy passes.

Taxpayers are currently paying $96.79 per year.

If this levy passes, they will be paying $63.49 per year.

People can vote on March 9th.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
The construction will bring traffic down to one lane in both directions.
Construction to begin on I-84 on Monday, March 8th
Almost one year ago, the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls was forced to close its doors...
Orpheum Theatre excited to welcome guests back to their space
An Idaho man faces federal charges after authorities say he hacked into the computers of a...
Idaho man charged with hacking into computers in Georgia