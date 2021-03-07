Advertisement

Idaho man charged with hacking into computers in Georgia

An Idaho man faces federal charges after authorities say he hacked into the computers of a...
An Idaho man faces federal charges after authorities say he hacked into the computers of a Georgia city and Atlanta area medical clinics.(OYS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - An Idaho man faces federal charges after authorities say he hacked into the computers of a Georgia city and Atlanta area medical clinics.

According to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta, Robert Purbeck — who used online aliases Lifelock and Studmaster — was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Georgia.

He’s charged with computer fraud and abuse, access device fraud and wire fraud. No lawyer for Purbeck who might be able to comment on the charges was listed in online court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

The Kimberly boys basketball team won the 3A consolation championship.
Consolation Champions
Construction on I-84 will begin on Monday, March 8th.
Construction to begin on Interstate 84 on Monday
The Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls is excited to begin welcoming back guests again.
Orpheum Theatre excited to welcome guests back for shows again
Twin Falls police assisted in the investigation (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
Filer Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison for Sexual Exploitation of Children