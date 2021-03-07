Idaho man charged with hacking into computers in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - An Idaho man faces federal charges after authorities say he hacked into the computers of a Georgia city and Atlanta area medical clinics.

According to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta, Robert Purbeck — who used online aliases Lifelock and Studmaster — was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Georgia.

He’s charged with computer fraud and abuse, access device fraud and wire fraud. No lawyer for Purbeck who might be able to comment on the charges was listed in online court records.

